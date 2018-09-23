Militant shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

A militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday, police said.

Security forces had cordoned Dar Ganie Gund at Aribal in Tral town in the morning to search for militants suspected to be in the area when the encounter broke out.

Police later tweeted that the body of a militant has been recovered and searches are on in the area.

Major search operations were launched by security forces in villages of Pulwama and Shopian districts on Saturday, after the recovery of the bodies of three policemen on Friday, hours after they were abducted and killed by suspected militants in Shopian.

An official manning police control room of Awantipora said that Aribal was also part of search operation on Saturday while militants were trapped on Sunday operation.

Locals said that soon after the encounter started, some youth came out to pelt stones on security forces triggering clashes near the encounter site. A police official however said the clashes “were minor in nature,” and the search operation has not concluded as yet.

On Friday when the bodies of three policemen were recovered in South Kashmir, five militants were killed in an encounter in Bandipora district. The police suspected that the slain militants were part of a freshly infiltrated group.

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 20:02 IST