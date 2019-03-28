Militants kill civilian in Shopian

Unidentified men shot dead a 24-year-old man in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday, police said.

A purported video posted on the social media after Tanveer Ahmad Dar’s killing showed him admitting to being an army informer.

He is purportedly heard saying he had tipped off an army major about the presence of four militants in the area before they were later killed in an exchange of fire.

Dar is seen admitting to having been promised ₹60,000 as reward for tipping off the officer. The amount was not paid to him, Dar is purportedly heard saying in the video. Dar also apologised to militants in the purported video.

Police said they were ascertaining the authenticity of the video. “It seems militants shot the video before killing him. A case has been registered,” said a police officer.

