Military action against Pak paused, not ceased: Rajnath

New Delhi: Operation Sindoor, India’s military action against terrorism, has been paused, not ceased, defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday, pointing out that the Union government is committed to eradicating terrorism in all its forms and will not succumb to any threats of action or “nuclear blackmail” by Pakistan. Defence minister Rajnath Singh speaks during the discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

Participating in the special discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha, Singh also urged the international community and organisations to reconsider giving financial aid to Pakistan, claiming that a large part of the funds is used to finance terrorism. After many Opposition leaders questioned the role of the US in the conflict, Singh underlined that the pause was not announced “under any pressure”. US President Donald Trump has, on numerous occasions, claimed credit for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

“Our vision is that Operation Sindoor should carry on continuously. There can be a comma but no full stop,” Singh said, asserting that India paused the military action following a request from the Pakistani side. “If Pakistan commits any terror incidents in future, we will relaunch Operation Sindoor without hesitation.”

The minister credited the armed forces for carrying out the precision strikes against terror camps in Pakistan in May, without any collateral damage to civilians, and asserted India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership “gives a befitting reply”.

The military action, Singh said, was in “self-defence” and it was “not expansionist.” He also credited the forces for killing three terrorists on Monday who were involved in the April Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives.

“India wants terrorism to end in the whole world, including Pakistan... I had advised Pakistan earlier as well, and today I want to say again, that if you are unable to take effective action against terrorism in Pakistan, take India’s help,” he said. “Indian forces are capable of taking effective action against terrorism on this side of the border, as well as on the other side. Pakistan has already witnessed this during Operation Sindoor.”

Targeting the Opposition, particularly the Congress, for questioning the government about the casualties on the Indian side, Singh said had the previous governments taken decisive steps after the 2008 terror attack, Pakistan would have been taught a lesson.

“Some people think we should only talk to Pakistan, since it has nuclear weapons…but this nuclear bluff has cost lives…we believe in giving a befitting response,” he added.

He also expressed surprise over questions raised by some opposition leaders on why Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was not reclaimed during Operation Sindoor. “The day is not far when PoK will become a part of India again,” he added.

The minister underlined India’s new strategy to strengthen national security and said Operation Sindoor was a demonstration of India’s military capability, national resolve, morality and political acumen, which has turned a vulnerable citizen of a soft country into a proud citizen of a strong nation.

Urging the international community to push for a permanent solution to terrorism, which he said was “an epidemic”, Singh said Pakistan is a nursery of terrorism, which must not be nourished. “India is internationally recognised as Mother of Democracy and Pakistan as Father of Global Terrorism,” he said, drawing a comparison between the two neighbouring countries.

Singh expressed concern over the appointment of Pakistan as the Vice-Chair of the Counter-Terrorism Panel by the United Nations Security Council, which was formed after the 9/11 attacks in the US. “It is well-known that Pakistan had sheltered the mastermind of that attack… it is like putting the cat in charge of milk,” he said.

Lashing out at Pakistan’s continued support to terrorism, he said proscribed terrorists –Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar roam around freely in Pakistan and senior officers of the Pakistan Army are seen attending the funerals of terrorists. “It is a mockery of the global fight against terrorism that Pakistan is expected to lead the global community against terrorism,” Singh said.

Listing the strides made by India in the defence sector, he said in the last 11 years under the leadership of PM Modi, the defence budget, which was ₹2,53,346 crore in financial year 2013-14, has increased almost three times to ₹6,21,941 crore in FY 2024-25.

“In FY 2013-14, defence exports were only ₹686 crore, that have increased to ₹23,622 crore in FY 2024-25. Made in India defence products are being exported to about 100 countries. The exports target is to reach ₹30,000 crore this year and ₹50,000 crore by 2029. I am confident that we will definitely achieve this target,” he added.