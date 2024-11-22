Min orders action against student who questioned his Kannada skills, row erupts

Karnataka education minister Madhu Bangarappa stirred a controversy during the launch of the state’s free online coaching initiative for Common Entrance Test (CET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants, after he reacted to the remark of a student questioning his Kannada language skills. Karnataka education minister Madhu Bangarappa (HT Photo)

While addressing students via a live interaction, an unseen participant commented that Bangarappa “does not speak Kannada properly.” Initially responding with a light-hearted tone, the minister asked, “Am I speaking in Urdu? Switch on the TV and see.” However, his demeanour changed as he demanded officials to investigate the source of the comment.

“This has to be taken very seriously. I will not be silent and let it go,” Bangarappa said, directing principal secretary Ritesh Kumar and PU department director Sindhu Roopesh to ensure action was taken. He added, “Whoever claims that I don’t know Kannada, record it and take action against them. This is very foolish. Who are the teachers? This needs to be taken seriously.”

The minister’s reaction, captured in a now-viral video, drew sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Accusing Bangarappa of silencing free speech, the party’s official handle on X (formerly Twitter) posted, “Telling someone the truth is akin to kicking them in the chest.” It added, “This literally applies to our uneducated minister Madhu Bangarappa.”

The BJP alleged that the minister’s directive to punish the student demonstrated a “dictatorial attitude” that posed a threat to democratic values.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi also criticised the move, questioning the rationale behind penalising the student. “Hadn’t Madhu Bangarappa publicly admitted that he doesn’t know Kannada? Why is the INCKarnataka punishing the student who reminded him of this? What else can be expected of hopeless Congress?” he said.

Joshi was referring to the education minister’s admissions in the past that while he can speak the language fluently, his ability to read and write was limited.

State BJP leader Basanagouda R Patil Yatnal joined the chorus of dissent, and said, “The state education minister should learn to speak, write, read, and communicate in Kannada. Constructive criticism from both students and journalists should be accepted.”

He added, “In a democracy, everyone has freedom of speech, including students; suppressing it is despicable and reprehensible. No action should be taken against the student who questioned the incompetence of the minister.”