Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Minister Dharmendra Pradhan now blames Congress for petrol, diesel prices hike
india news

Minister Dharmendra Pradhan now blames Congress for petrol, diesel prices hike

Fuel prices witnessed the 28th surge in 50 days on Tuesday after remaining unchanged for a day, with it being the highest in Mumbai among all metros
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Petroleum and Natural Gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan earlier said fuel prices could not be brought down because the government was saving money to spend on welfare schemes.(FIle Photo)

Union minister of petroleum and natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday linked the recent fuel price hike with the Congres rule and, citing economists, the minister said that the Congress had left oil bonds worth crores for repayment, which is why the current Bharatiya Janata Party-led government has to pay both its interest and principal price. “This is also a big reason for the rise in fuel prices,” he told news agency ANI.

Pradhan further said that there has been a hike in crude oil price in the international market. “One of the main reasons behind the rise in fuel prices in India is that we have to import 80 per cent of the oil we consume,” he added to ANI.

His remarks come after petrol and diesel prices in the country witnessed the 28th surge in 50 days on Tuesday after remaining unchanged for a day. The fuel prices were increased by 25 to 28 paise per litre at 6am on Tuesday. Following this recent surge, a litre of petrol in Mumbai – where prices are at the highest among the metros, is priced at 103.63, while the same quantity of diesel is priced at 95.72. The prices of one litre of petrol and diesel were 103.36 and 95.44, respectively. In Delhi, petrol and diesel are priced at 97.50 per litre and 88.23 per litre, respectively.

In Kolkata, fuel prices are one of the lowest among the metros, with petrol priced at 97.38 per litre and diesel priced at 91.08 per litre. In Chennai, petrol now costs 98.65 per litre while diesel costs 92.83 per litre.

A few days before, the minister said that the price could not be brought down because the government was saving money to spend on welfare schemes. "I accept that current fuel prices are problematic for people but be it central/state government, over 35,000 crore is being spent on vaccines in a year. In such dire times, we are saving money to spend on welfare schemes," Pradhan said.

According to the latest price hikes, petrol now costs over 100 per litre in at least eight states and Union territories, including Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Fuel prices remain most expensive in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar where petrol costs 108.67 per litre and diesel is priced at 101.4 per litre.

Notably, Congress staged a nationwide protest earlier this month against the increasing fuel prices. “Due to wrong policies of the Centre, inflation has become uncontrollable in the country and the prices of all essential commodities, including petrol, diesel and cooking gas, are increasing at an unprecedented rate,” Congress president in Rajasthan, Govind Singh Dotasra said.

Petrol and diesel prices have been seeing hikes since May 4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
petrol price diesel prices dharmendra pradhan

Related Stories

india news

No reduction in fuel prices: TN finance minister

PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 12:51 AM IST
business

Fresh hike in fuel prices pushes petrol to 97.22 per litre in Delhi; Patna rates near 100-mark

UPDATED ON JUN 20, 2021 09:19 AM IST
india news

Rahul Gandhi hits out at Centre for rising fuel prices

PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 01:24 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Dose-tana to Hum Vaccine Le Chuke Sanam: This Twitter trend has people in splits

Mark Hamill recalls Billy Dee Williams’ prank while meeting Princess Margaret

Scarlett Johansson plays ‘One-second Marvel Quiz’ with Jimmy Fallon. Watch

Athlete runs to grandma to hug her after qualifying for Tokyo Olympics. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP