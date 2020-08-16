Minister in Nitish cabinet denies reports of leaving party ahead of polls

india

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 18:57 IST

There’s a strong buzz in Patna that the industry minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet may resign ahead of the upcoming state polls, however the minister maintains that he is with the party.

Shyam Rajak, a sitting MLA from the reserved Phulwari assembly constituency in Patna district, is likely to join the RJD, say reports.

Rajak, in his mid sixties, is likely to resign from the post of industry minister and also as a MLA on Monday before he formally switches sides, said people familiar with the development.

When contacted by HT, Rajak said he was very much in the JD(U) and denied the reports that he was joining any other party. “I am still in JD(U). But, yes, I will never compromise on my dignity and respect,” he said, indicating a possible political manoeuvre for the polls scheduled in October-November,.

Rajak has been unhappy with the JD(U) leadership, say the people quoted above, for not being given much prominence as a minister. Him representing a constituency having a sizeable Muslim population is said to be another reason for which he wants to leave the JD(U)-BJP combine, said people in the know of development.

Incidentally, Rajak had switched to the JD(U) in 2009 after leaving the RJD and had won from the Phulwari seat as a JD(U) nominee in the 2010 election. The possible exit of the minister from the JD(U) will be viewed as a setback to the CM and the NDA ahead of the polls.

In another development, the RJD on Sunday expelled three sitting MLAs, including son of former union minister MA Fatmi, for six years on charges of anti-party activities.

The three MLAs expelled from the RJD are Faraz Fatmi , Maheshwar Prasad Yadav and Prema Choudhary.

“We have expelled the party MLAs on charges of being involved in anti party activities as per provisions of the party’s constitution. The decision was taken by RJD chief Lalu Prasad,” said Alok Mehta, RJD’s state general secretary.

Mehta, however, did not comment on reports that the three sitting MLAs facing the axe were all likely to join the JD(U).

“The party took the decision based on their activities in recent times,” he said. Faraj Fatmi , a RJD MLA from Keoti in Darbhana, is son of former union minister M A Fatmi who had switched to the JD(U) before the 2019 parliamentary polls.

Faraj has been vocal against the RJD for sometime even as Maheshwar Yadav, MLA from Gaighat in Muzaffarpur, has slammed the RJD leadership including leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on many occasions in the past.