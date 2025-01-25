Minor allegedly raped in Assam hospital, cleaning staff and woman helper held

Silchar: A cleaning staff and woman helper of Assam’s Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) were arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old female patient at the hospital, said police. The cleaning staff allegedly sexually assaulted the girl who was undergoing treatment at GMCH with the help of a female assistant on January 19 (Ht photo/ representational photo)

The cleaning staff allegedly sexually assaulted the girl who was undergoing treatment at GMCH with the help of a female assistant on January 19, said the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of Guwahati East Parthasarathi Mahanta.

Based of the complaint lodged at the Bhangagarh Police Station on January 21, police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) Act against the cleaning staff and the woman who helped him commit the crime.

Police have identified the accused as Abdul Rashid and Karabi Roy, both residents of Kamrup Metro district.

A police officer said the minor was medically examined as per the Pocso Act and her statement was judicially recorded.

The superintendent of GMCH, Abhijit Sarma, said that the minor first visited the GMCH in October last year and there after used to visit the hospital frequently for treatment.

“It is suspected that she knew the accused. The matter is being investigated by the police and we are cooperating with them. The accused was not directly employed by us,” Sarma said, adding the hospital authorities have submitted the CCTV footage of that area to the police.

The minor’s family alleged that she was dragged to a washroom and raped by the cleaning staff.

“The case is under investigation and a chargesheet will be submitted very soon,” said the officer.