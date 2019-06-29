Two 14-year-old boys allegedly rape minor boy in Uttarakhand

In a shocking incident, a 7-year-old boy was allegedly raped by two 14-year-old boys in Sitarganj area in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand on Thursday evening, police officials said.

“This incident which happened on Thursday evening came to light when the parents of the victim minor came to the police station to register a complaint against the two other minors on Friday,” said Sudhir Kumar, station house officer of Sitaranj police station.

The police has registered a case under sections 377 and 363 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 5/6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The parents informed us about what had happened with the child, then we conducted a medical examination where it was confirmed the allegations of the parents of the victim. We then registered a case under sections 377 and 363 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 5/6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” added the SHO.

The minor boys will be presented in front of the Juvenile Justice Board on Sunday, said police officials.

The investigating officer in the case, Juli Rana, informed that the incident happened when the victim and his friend were playing in an open ground, near a construction site.

“The accused minors were also there in the same field. They called the victim and took him to a toilet in that area. One of the accused minor then inserted a stick in victim’s private parts and the other was keeping a check outside the toilet,” said Rana.

The investigating officer further informed that the police have spoken to the victim’s friend who was present when the incident happened and he is the eyewitness in the case.

She further informed that the victim’s father is a farmer in that area. The police is still gathering information about the accused minors, however they have learnt that the accused work as part time labourers.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 19:53 IST