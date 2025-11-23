Bhadohi , A 28-year-old man accused of abducting a 17-year-old girl was found dead in a pond on Sunday morning in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi after he allegedly walked out of a lock-up without informing anyone, prompting suspension of the police station in-charge, officials said. Minor girl's 'kidnapper' found dead in pond after escaping from police custody in UP's Bhadohi

The body of Surya Bhan Yadav, son of a home guard posted at the Gyanpur Kotwali police station, was recovered by divers from the pond near Chakva Mahavir hours after his trousers, belt, Aadhaar card and a purported five-page suicide note were found on the banks of the water body on Saturday evening.

A local woman had lodged an abduction complaint on November 1, alleging that Yadav had taken her daughter away on October 27 while she was on her way to computer classes.

Police traced both the girl and Yadav on November 19. Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said the accused was kept in police custody for questioning in the case, however, he "left the police station on his own without informing anyone".

"On November 22, a pant, belt, Aadhaar card bearing his name and a five-page suicide note were recovered near the Chakva Mahavir pond. In the note, he alleged that the girl's family had falsely implicated him and the minor had threatened to die by suicide if he refused to be with her," the SP said.

Following the recovery of the items, the police alerted his family and launched a search operation. "Early this morning, with the help of divers, the body of Surya Bhan Yadav was retrieved from the pond," he added.

Surya Bhan Yadav's father Sanjay Yadav alleged police negligence, claiming he had himself handed over his son and the girl to the authorities. "If he was in the lock-up since November 19, how did his body end up in a pond? The police are responsible," he alleged.

SP Manglik said a case has been registered on the basis of the suicide note and the complaint. He had earlier stated that strict action would be taken if any police officer was found negligent.

On Sunday night, the SP said the in-charge of the Gyanpur police station, Ajit Kumar Srivastava, had been suspended with immediate effect for "gross negligence" in connection with the incident.

The detailed investigation has been handed over to Additional Superintendent of Police Shubham Agarwal and further proceedings are under way.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.