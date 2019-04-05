Minor kidnapped from Delhi’s Meena Bazaar reunited with family

A three-and-a-half-year-old boy, who was allegedly kidnapped from Meena Bazaar in Old Delhi four days ago, has been traced and safely reunited with his parents, police said Friday.

A resident of Om Nagar reported that his son was missing from near the Jama Masjid Metro station since the evening of March 31. The boy was accompanied by his mother and other relatives who had come to visit Jama Majid and Meena Bazar Sunday Market on that day, they said.

The details of the missing child on Zonal Integrated Police Network (ZIPNET) and a notice was circulated to all police stations in Delhi and the national capital region and CCTV footage in the vicinity of Jama Masjid was analysed, police said.

In a footage, a Burkha-clad woman with masked face was spotted along with the boy on the Urdu Bazaar Road while exiting from Meena Bazaar at about 6.32 pm.

She went up to Bazaar Matia Mahal on foot along with the child and was seen boarding a rickshaw from there. She was then seen going towards Chitli Qabar, Chandni Mahal, Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) said.

Subsequently, the rickshaw puller was interrogated. He told police that the woman had asked him to drop her at Turkman Gate Chowk so that she could board an auto-rickshaw for Seelampur.

He had taken her to Turkman Gate via Pahari Bhojla, Haj Manjil. The woman along with the child had boarded an auto for Seelampur in his presence, the officer said.

The said auto driver was identified and interrogated. He told police that he had dropped the woman at Buland Masjid in Seelampur area.

The unknown accused left the child at Jama Masjid on April 4 after which he was reunited with his parents, police said, adding that the motive behind the incident was not yet clear.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 20:32 IST