Minor rape victim killed by kin in MP, say police
A 17-year-old rape survivor was murdered by her maternal uncle and his son in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district, police said on Saturday.
The minor girl, who was raped by a villager earlier this month, was forced to consume poison by her uncle and cousin, a senior police officer said.
Based on a complaint from the girl’s father, the accused, aged 48 and 22, were arrested on Saturday after a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against them, said Mukesh Gaud, in-charge, Khilchipur police station.
“On May 18, the police were informed that the rape survivor died in suspicious circumstances,” said Gaud. “Her maternal uncle informed the police that she consumed poison and died by suicide. On Friday, his son was interrogated and confessed to the crime.”
During interrogation, the girl’s cousin told the police that they killed her because she defamed his family in the village, the senior officer said. “They forced her to consume poison and later changed her clothes to present it as a suicide case,” Gaud added.
Role of other family members is being investigated, he said.
Earlier, the minor was abducted and raped by a 22-year-old man, police said.
“The girl shifted to her maternal uncle’s house a year ago after the death of her mother due to Covid-19. The 22-year-old man from the same village as her maternal uncle abducted the minor on April 30 and took her to Rajgarh,” said Gaud. “Her maternal uncle informed about it to her father, who filed a missing person’s complaint at Khilchipur police station.”
Later, the girl was recovered from the Raigarh bus stand and the accused was arrested, Gaud said. The accused was booked for abduction and rape under relevant sections of the IPC and prevention of children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act. He is currently lodged in jail, he added.
-
Lucknow’s Chhatar Manzil, others likely to become heritage hotels soon
Kothi Darshan Vilas, Gulistan-e-Eram and Chhatar Manzil may soon be transformed into heritage hotels--the model well adopted by Rajasthan that has more than 200 heritage hotels. “We are in plans to transform the Gulistan-e-Eram, Darshan Vilas and Chhatar Manzil into heritage hotels. The process will be initiated soon,” said AK Singh, director in-charge, state archaeology department. Selection of the final party takes place by discussing modalities, time frames, etc.
-
Handover additional charge of schools to principals in their parent district: Punjab DGSE to DEOs
The Punjab Director General of School Education has asked all the district education officers in the state to make recommendations for giving additional charge of schools without heads to principals in their parent district. According to sources, the DEOs have submitted the lists of recommendations with the state department following which a principal might have to handle more than two schools in a district.
-
Removed from post, SP woman leader calls party ‘anti-Hindu, ‘anti-women’
Former Samajwadi Party's Aligarh Mahila Sabha president Rubina Khanum called the Akhilesh Yadav-led party “anti-Hindu, anti-women and a party that indulged in appeasement politics”, on her removal from the post. She said that though the party cited “indiscipline” as the reason behind her removal from the presidentship of Mahila Sabha, Aligarh, the real reason was her recent comment on the Gyanvapi mosque. Samajwadi Party state president Naresh Uttam Patel removed her from the post.
-
Mission Rozgar: Yogi govt mulling family card for each family
The Uttar Pradesh government is mulling making a family card of each family in the state, in a step towards fulfilling the promise of providing employment or self-employment opportunities to at least one person in every family in the next five years. These cards are finally to be linked to the Aadhar card too. Experts are engaged in brainstorming over the idea, said a government spokesperson in a statement.
-
His passion rides on 550+ vintage two-wheelers
Pune: HKenjalekick-started a path to his hobby in 1982 and the journey till 2022 drives home a museum with over 550 vintage bikes, with 95% in running condition. Vinit Prabhakar Kenjale, businessman, of Parvati hills has his name in the 2018 Limca Book of Records for the largest collection of two–wheelers, with the oldest dating back to the 1930s. Kenjale said, “My hunger for collecting scooters will always remain alive.”
