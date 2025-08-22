Minorities never faced such challenges before, situation not permanent: MK Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said that minorities in the country have never faced such challenges before and asserted that the situation is not permanent, adding that forces attempting to disrupt religious harmony will not prevail. Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin during the party's district secretaries' meeting, in Chennai, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

"Across India, hatred is being instigated in many states. Minorities in the country have never faced such challenges before. But this situation is not permanent. Forces trying to disturb religious harmony will not last long..." Stalin said while speaking at the centenary celebrations of Good Shepherd Convent.

The Chief Minister recalled the prolonged struggles faced by minorities in earlier times and stressed the need for harmony and unity.

Addressing the students, Stalin urged them to gain knowledge in science and make the best use of all learning opportunities available to them.

"Do not look for role models on Instagram. What you see in reels is not reality," he advised the students. Marks and degrees will always be a source of pride. Students should also actively participate in sports and extracurricular activities, while asking parents to adapt to modern technology and remain friendly with their children," he further stated.

Earlier in the day, the CM presented appointment orders for the recruitment of 644 medical personnel, as stated in a release.

Chief Minister Stalin, along with his son, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, presided over a special function organised by the Department of Health and Family Welfare at the Presidency College campus, Chennai.

During the event, Chief Minister MK Stalin distributed appointment orders to 644 candidates selected through the Medical Services Recruitment Board and the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission for various posts across the Health Department.

The appointments included 182 Assistant Medical Officers in the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, 48 Dentists in the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services, 324 Theatre Assistants in the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, and 1 Skilled Assistant Grade-II in the Tamil Nadu Health Transport Department, as stated in the release.

Additionally, there were appointments of 18 Assistant Professors of Clinical Psychology and Medical Psychologists in the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, 17 Drug Inspectors in the Directorate of Drug Control, and 54 Block Health Statisticians in the Directorate of Family Welfare. (ANI)