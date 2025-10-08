Mirror, mirror in our cells

Last month, in a tiny room in Manchester, UK, a niche group of biology scientists gathered to discuss if they needed to restrict research in an emerging technology that might affect humans and environment within a decade or two in dramatic, unexpected ways. Mirror life is a kind of a synthetic cell in which scientists flip an organism’s DNA using advanced experiments. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Mirror life is a kind of a synthetic cell in which scientists flip an organism’s DNA using advanced experiments. They turn these cells from homochiral where DNA and RNA are made from right-handed nucleotides (molecules that are the building blocks of genetic matter such as DNA and RNA) to left-handed ones, to create a new synthetic cell that is a mirror clone of the living cell. This flipping of DNA to create a mirror cell could, some scientists believe, could likely help create miracle drugs to treat HIV or Alzheimer’s.

Homchirality refers to uniform chirality, which means handedness.

Mirror cells are a risky gain

It was Arthur C Clarke who wrote a short story in 1950 about a mirror human’s ability to travel through the fourth dimension. Even Clarke knew that this approach to synthetic biology defies all rules of biology and is a radical departure from known life.

Without us really understanding why, all living molecules – ours or an ant’s – exist in a right-handed twist molecule. If we create cells that have a left-handed nucleotides, these cells would be undetected by any natural or human-made detection systems. If an entire mirror cell was created in a lab (still a decade or two away, according to experts), and got leaked, it might spread unchecked in our bodies, ecosystems and environments. Since they’re flipped, these cells could potentially go unchecked by most barriers that keep ordinary cells in check – immune systems or molecular sensors. Your body’s cells could be eaten by this doppelganger pathogen without your immunity system even detecting it.

Building SynCell, as the industry calls synthetic cells, is still at an explorative phase, according to a perspective published earlier in August 2025 in Nature about the inaugural SynCell Global Summit that happened in China last year. The summit highlighted that some of the potential risks were the possibility of disruption of ecosystems and risks to human health if these cells were released into the environment. The risks, some experts say, is minimal as we’re far from synthesizing fully self-replicating cells.

That might not be true. In 2022, Yuan Xu and Ting Zhu, researchers at Westlake University in China, created mirror enzymes. Increasingly, engineers –scientists and sophisticated AI systems – have been developing synthetic cells which can mimic, or in some cases even surpass, the functions of natural cells. These cells mimic the structure and function of natural cells, but are different and can be a threat.

The Manchester meeting, organised by the Mirror Biology Dialogues Fund, aimed to develop recommendations to avert this potential future threat. The Fund was formed after an extensive study was released in December 2024, where a broad coalition of 37 scientists, including leading synthetic biology researchers and Nobel laureates, listed the risks of this approach. Though creating mirror organisms, even simple bacteria, is a complex feat of biological engineering, it’s a huge risk for limited benefits, warned these scientists.

“Mirror bacteria would likely evade many immune mechanisms, potentially causing lethal infections in humans, animals and plants,” they wrote in the article, adding the technological progress in this area could cause “unprecedented and irreversible harm” to human health and ecosystems worldwide. The scientists suggested bio-containment, bio-safety approaches and adding synthetic safeguards to prevent growth outside controlled laboratory environments, but cautioned that human error or mistake could cause these cells to leak into our environments – asking labs worldwide not to work on this technology until it’s discussed globally. For working on this technology, they argued, is a potential pandemic in the making.

Synthetic biology industry has exploded

The mirror life technique is part of the larger field of synthetic biology which has gained immense traction in the last few years thanks to advances in AI/ML. Ironically, it was the COVID-19 pandemic that brought about a significant increase in use of synthetic biology products over the last few years. During the pandemic, numerous pharma companies ramped up research efforts worldwide to produce COVID-19 kits, therapies and vaccines, believing synthetic biology had answers to fight the virus. Now, companies are increasingly adopting synthetic biology methods to enhance biofuel and bioplastic production, create sustainable materials and personalised medicine and bio-pharmaceuticals to tackle chronic and rare diseases.

A report by Grand View Research puts the synthetic biology industry at $ 18.94 billion in 2025 to increase to $42.06 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.30% year on year. North America leads the market, accounting for 41.98% of it in 2024. The excitement is building up in upcoming industries such as multiplexed diagnostics, cellular recording and therapeutic genome editing within pharma and biotechnology companies.

At many levels, the engineering of synthetic cells holds promise in the area of sustainability -- planes fuelled by algae, biodegradable plastic bags and clothing -- and medicine, precision drug therapy using cell-sized drug delivery vehicles and the medical mecca of modern medicine, gene-editing enabled customised therapy. Bio-manufacturers are even developing synthetic cells to use in cost-effect manufacturing of food materials. In the future, you might be able to have synthetically crafted meat without environmental guilt. Or even make your skin glow in real life for a special day using light-activated DNA. Or even create new forms of life more capable of withstanding harsh environments like radiation or freezing temperatures. No wonder the industry wants to grow fast.

Should we allow unchecked synthetic biology?

Considering that so many technologies around us are upending our society and life – from AI to space to biotechnology – it’s a bit surprising that risks of mirror life is gaining traction across the world. History has shown us that when commercial interests get into a science, it instigates innovation and rushes into production without caution or potential regulation. And that’s happening already in other types of synthetic biology.

The next Mirror Biology Dialogues will be in Singapore next year, but the questions these scientists have raised need to be tackled soon, and by every country. Misuse of a technology can be intentional, but also accidental .

In our drive to create new synthetic cells, driven by greed, competition and ambition, we’ve not stopping to consider the risks. Will this stifle innovation? Or will it protect our ecosystems for a future generation? Only time will tell.

Or perhaps a science fiction cautionary tale could show the way. Next month, a horror film called Mirror Life: Modern Zombies releases, which according to its marketing material “fires a warning shot to the scientific community trying to play God.”