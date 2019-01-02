Mirwaiz leads rally against IS’s desecration of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar

Hurriyat leader and chief cleric of Srinagar mosque, Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Wednesday led a rally against the desecration of the mosque by a group of masked youth carrying IS flags.

Farooq along with dozens of activists took out a march from Rajouri Kadal to Jamia Masjid in Srinagar after addressing a convention of Awami Action Committee against the desecration. The protesters shouted slogans, saying the mosque’s desecration won’t be tolerated.

Mirwaiz along with the people then entered the Jamia Masjid and were seen cleaning the pulpit with their hands.

“The pulpit was cleaned as the hooligans had violated it by climbing on it with their shoes on,” Mirwaiz said.

“The whole community is saddened and demand that these elements who want to damage the importance of Jamia Masjid be isolated,” he said.

On Friday, after the noon prayers, some masked men waved Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS) flags near the pulpit of Jamia Masjid, climbed on it and shouted slogans. They also made a video of the same and uploaded it on social media.

“The way our right to self determination is being maligned and attempts are being made to change its direction, it won’t be tolerated. The whole community is against these elements,” Mirwaiz said.

Hurriyat leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik have expressed outrage over the incident.

