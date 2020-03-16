Misinformation distracts from proven preventive measures for coronavirus

india

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 07:35 IST

From hosting a gaumutra (cow urine) party to “neutralise” the coronavirus disease, or Covid-19, to advisories claiming that drinking hot water and staying away from ice cream could prevent the Covid-19, a stream of unverified and erroneous information has flooded the country in the past few days.

Doctors say such information will only fuel false hope of preventing the infection and people may be distracted from more important interventions such as hand hygiene and social distancing.

One such piece of misinformation recently spread through social media under the name of the United Nations Children’s Fund that suggested drinking hot water and sun exposure, staying away from ice cream and avoiding cold foods, gargling with salt water, prevented the virus from entering the lungs.

The Unicef responded to the message, which was circulated in many languages, and called it erroneous. “This is, of course, wholly untrue. To the creators of such falsehoods, we offer a simple message: STOP. Sharing inaccurate information and attempting to imbue it with authority by misappropriating the names of those in a position of trust is dangerous and wrong,” the agency said.

Another viral post on social media claimed it was issued by Stanford University and advised sipping water to kill the virus. Stanford Health quickly denied issuing any such advisory to The Verge, a news website.

Another message on WhatsApp under the names of various doctors claimed the Wuhan virus was not heat resistant and will be killed at 30 to 35 degree C. It also said the virus could live on your hands only for 5 to 10 minutes and that gargling with an antibacterial medicine could prevent the virus from dripping down the lungs.

There are similar messages being circulated in Hindi that suggest that cloves, cardamom, camphor, ginger, garlic and black pepper can prevent the infection. They also recommend against eating sweet, sour and salty foods. Some messages have also recommended five minutes of breathing exercises and drinking a potion of giloy, basil, turmeric and black pepper.

“There is no benefit in drinking hot water or gargling with hot water. Focus should be on scientifically proven preventive strategies like hand hygiene, avoiding crowded places and social distancing,” said Dr Nevin Kishore, Head of Bronchology and Senior Consultant - Respiratory Medicine at Max Healthcare.

The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, a right wing group organised a cow urine party where cow urine was served on Saturday in Delhi.

Bumbum Thakur, group’s national president, said cow urine was full of “anti-bacterial properties” that is powered to fight any infection.

“Exposure to sunlight can help because it not just raises body temperature but has ultraviolet properties...,” said Dr BK Tripathi, professor of medicine at Safdarjung hospital. “As far as gaumutra is concerned...there is absolutely no substance to these claims,” Tripathi added.

The World Health Organization recommends thoroughly cleaning your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or with soap and water, maintain at least 1 metre distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth and if you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care.