‘Misleading and speculative’: MHA rejects Omar Abdullah's claims of undermining J&K government

The ministry of home affairs has dismissed National Conference leader Omar Abdullah's claims about a proposal to instruct the chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir to change the transaction of business rules, which would reduce the powers of the elected chief minister and transfer them to the lieutenant governor. Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

“Mr. @OmarAbdullah’s tweet is misleading and speculative in nature. There is not even an iota of truth, as there is absolutely no such proposal. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act of 2019 passed by the Parliament of India provides for notifying the transaction of business rules, and the same was notified in the year 2020,” said the home ministry.

“The people of J&K have wholeheartedly supported the efforts of the Government of India to bring in a democratically elected government through the historic free and fair election process in which the citizens participated enthusiastically,” the ministry added.

The ministry responded after Omar Abdullah's accused that the Centre amended government business rules ahead of the assembly election results on October 8 to curtail the powers of the incoming administration.

Abdullah claimed that the BJP directed the chief secretary to alter the “transaction of business rules” and shift authority to the lieutenant governor (LG) in anticipation of an impending electoral defeat.

“The BJP has clearly accepted defeat in J&K. Why else would the Chief secretary be assigned the duty to change transaction of business rules of the government to curtail the powers of the Chief minister / elected government and assign the same to the LG? This information has come to me from within the Secretariat. Officers would be well advised to resist any pressure to further disempower the incoming elected government,” Omar wrote on X.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and Congress, partners in the INDIA alliance, jointly contested the assembly elections, while the PDP and BJP competed independently. The counting of votes is scheduled for October 8.