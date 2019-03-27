Missing 5-year-old girl’s body found in Coimbatore, parents allege rape

The body of a five-year-old girl, who went missing in the outskirts of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, was found early Wednesday morning.

The girl went missing while playing near her home, after returning from the government school where she studied.

Her body, with her hands tied and face covered with a T-shirt that was not her own, was found at an alley close to the victim’s home, the police said.

Her parents have alleged that the child was raped and murdered by a youth in their locality, and have demanded his immediate arrest. Her parents began to search for her in their locality. When they could not find her, they lodged a complaint with the Thadagam police, following which policemen began to look for her.

Her body has been sent to the Coimbatore government hospital for autopsy. Police said that investigation is on to ascertain whether the child was sexually abused.

Friends and relatives of the parents blocked the road near the hospital for more than an hour. They dispersed only after the police assured them that prompt action will be taken after post-mortem has been conducted.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 09:51 IST