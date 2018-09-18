BSF jawan, missing for 9 hours after Pakistan sniper fire in Jammu, found dead

A day after Union home minister Rajnath Singh launched India’s smart fence along the international border with Pakistan, a BSF jawan was killed in sniper fire from across the border in Jammu region’s Samba district.

A BSF spokesman said unprovoked firing started from the Pakistan side at around 10.40 am in Samba district’s Ramgarh Sector.

A BSF party which was on domination patrolling ahead of the fence was fired upon, a BSF spokesperson said. The troops immediately retaliated.

One BSF jawan, believed to have been hit in the firing, however, could not be located for nearly 9 hours.

“The area on Pak side has a protective bundh (embankment) close to the IB. Areas on our side is undulated, marshy and having thick sarkanda (wild grass) growth. It made the immediate locating of the felled jawan difficult,” the BSF said in a late evening statement. The BSF hasn’t disclosed the jawan’s identity, reportedly because his family needs to be informed about the news first.

Through the day, senior officers in BSF’s Jammu frontier didn’t respond to calls triggering speculation that the jawan may have been abducted. A senior BSF officer, Inspector General Ram Awtar, had also rushed to the site to take stock of the situation.

“This morning Pakistan Rangers opened eight to ten rounds of small arms at a BSF party of four personnel, which had been engaged for clearing wild grass and some maintenance work near SP-1 Majra post in Ramgarh sub-sector,” had said an intelligence official earlier during the day.

It has been learnt that a flag meeting was also held between the local commanders on either side.

Meanwhile, Indian and Pakistani troops traded heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Tuesday.

Pakistan army resorted to ceasefire violation by resorting to heavy shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gulpur area of Poonch district.

Pak army targeted forward defence locations and civilian locations, drawing retaliation from the Indian army.

Police said, “Pakistan army initiated indiscriminate heavy firing of both small and heavy arms from 1 AM in the wee hours, which lasted over couple of hours. The army posts retaliated strongly and effectively to shelling and firing from the Pakistan army”.

There were no reports of any casualties or damages on the Indian side.

Defence sources said that the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing at Indian positions in Gulpur area at around 1am.

