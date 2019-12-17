‘Missing’: Posters mock Nitish Kumar for silence over citizenship law

india

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 16:51 IST

Posters mocking Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar surfaced in state capital Patna on Tuesday morning which taunted Kumar for not clearly spelling out his stance on the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which was passed by Parliament last week.

The posters do not carry any signature, or name. “Silent on #CAB-NRC... Missing... Watch this face with attention, he has neither been seen nor heard... Bihar will forever be indebted to the person who finds him,” said one of the posters.

“Dumb, Deaf and blind Chief Minister... Missing, Missing, Missing,” said another.

Kumar’s support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament during its passage had led to rumbles within his Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] with party vice president and election strategist Prashant Kishor strongly opposing it. After Kumar did not respond to his Twitter appeals, Kishor urged non-BJP chief ministers to step up their pressure so that the new bill is not implemented.

“The majority prevailed in Parliament. Now beyond judiciary, the task of saving the soul of India is on 16 Non-BJP CMs as it is the states who have to operationalise these acts. 3 CMs (Punjab/Kerala/WB) have said NO to #CAB and #NRC. Time for others to make their stand clear,” tweeted Kishor.

Kishor feels his party’s stand in Parliament on CAA could trigger a political churn in Bihar where assembly elections are due next year.

After meeting the JDU chief, however, Kishor had said: “Nitish Kumar said that we are not in favour of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). There is no problem with the CAA, but it becomes discriminatory when combined with the NRC.”

Kishor had claimed that Kumar assured him that the party would stick to its old stand of opposing National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Bihar.