Missing youth found murdered in Amethi village, police investigation underway

PTI | , Amethi
Jun 04, 2025 12:57 PM IST

The youth had gone missing around 11 pm on Tuesday and his body was found early Wednesday near his home, they said.

A 22-year-old Dalit youth was on Wednesday found murdered with his throat slit in a village here, police said.

According to officials, the body of the victim was found inside a cattle shed.(Pexel - representational image)
According to officials, the body of Sagar Kori, a resident of Pure Ram Chauhan ka Purwa village, was found inside a cattle shed.

Sangrampur Station House Officer (SHO) Brijesh Singh said the body has been sent for postmortem and legal proceedings are underway.

Further investigation is in progress to ascertain the motive and identify the accused, police added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Missing youth found murdered in Amethi village, police investigation underway
