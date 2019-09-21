Mission Gaganyaan next priority, no link with Vikram lander: ISRO chief

india

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 13:21 IST

Mission Gaganyaan is our next priority, said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K. Sivan on Saturday adding that Chandrayaan-2 has achieved 98 per cent of its objectives.

“There are 8 instruments in the orbiter and each instrument is doing exactly what it meant to do. Regarding the lander, we have not been able to establish communication with it. Our next priority is Gaganyaan mission,” he said in Bhubaneswar, reports ANI.

The ISRO chief said that organization was trying to set the target of achieving this mission (Gaganyaan) by next year. “For this, we are working on different options,” he added.

Also read: ‘Keep it simple’: Former Isro scientist explains what led to Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram crash

“We could not have established any communication with the lander yet. The project was developed in two parts - science and technology demonstration. We achieved total success in science objective while in technology demonstration, the success percentage was almost full. That’s why the project can be termed as 98 per cent successful,” Sivan told media persons.

The ISRO chairman is in the city to attend the 8th Convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhubaneswar. He said that the scientists are trying to analyse the lapses, to know what exactly went wrong with the lander.

“Orbiter continues to perform scheduled science experiments to complete satisfaction. There are eight instruments in the orbiter and each instrument is doing exactly what it meant to do,” he added.

“The orbiter was initially planned for a year, but with the optimum mission planning there is every possibility that it will last for another seven and a half years benefiting us for science experiments,” said the ISRO chief.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 13:12 IST