Mithun Chakraborty's wallet stolen while campaigning for BJP in Jharkhand, organisers issue appeal to pickpocketers

Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty campaigned on Tuesday for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in Jharkhand's Dhanbad ahead of the state assembly elections. BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty being garlanded during a public meeting in support of BJP candidate from Nirsa Assembly Aparna Sengupta ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly polls.(PTI)

However, he was soon in a a sticky situation after he realised that his wallet was stolen from his pocket during a roadshow, according to Live Hindustan.

He informed other BJP leaders about the loss, who in turn appealed to the public to return the actor-politician's wallet. A video of the appeal has been widely shared on social media.

The Jamtara unit of the Jharkhand Mukti Morch (JMM) took a dig at the BJP over the incident.

“Dear BJP supporters, at least spare your own leaders. Mithun Chakraborty came to campaign for BJP, and someone picked his pocket. What an amazing family," the JMM Jamtara unit wrote on X, while sharing the viral video of the appeal.

Earlier, Mithun Chakraborty led a massive roadshow in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Monday. He campaigned for BJP candidate Meera Munda, the wife of former CM Arjun Munda, in the Potka constituency.

Case against Mithun



On Tuesday, a criminal case was filed against Mithun by the West Bengal police for his remarks during a speech on October 27.

The case was registered on a complaint lodged by Kaushik Saha, a Salt Lake resident, who accused Chakraborty of inciting violence and communal hatred in his speech.

Chakraborty, who was honoured with India's highest film accolade, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, earlier this year, had declared on October 27 that the “masnad” (throne) of West Bengal would belong to the BJP after the 2026 Assembly elections, vowing to do whatever it takes to achieve this goal.

The case was registered under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including 192 (intentionally or wantonly giving provocation to cause a riot) and 196 (promoting enmity between various groups), police officials said.