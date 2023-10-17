News / India News / Mizoram assembly election: Congress announces candidates for all 40 seats

ByHT News Desk
Oct 17, 2023 04:22 PM IST

Congress on Monday unveiled its candidates for all 40 Assembly seats in Mizoram, set for elections on November 7. Earlier on Sunday, it announced candidates for 39 seats but the candidature of Meiriam L Hrangchal from Lunglei South (ST) constituency has also been finalised now, reported news publication News18.

On the election preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls in Mizoram, Antony said, "We are hopeful that we will form the government. Tomorrow he (Rahul Gandhi) will meet the party leaders and will address a public gathering. T(PTI)
This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

