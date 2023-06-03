Home / India News / Mizoram court convicts Assam resident in MAMCO corruption case

Mizoram court convicts Assam resident in MAMCO corruption case

ByEzrela Dalidia Fanai
Jun 03, 2023 03:31 PM IST

The Assam resident was found guilt of swindling at least ₹1.33 crore from five contractors in Mizoram, Manipur and Assam by promising them contract works under state-owned Mizoram Agriculture Marketing Corporation Ltd

A special court in Mizoram’s Aizwal on Friday convicted an Assam resident for swindling at least 1.33 crore from five contractors in Mizoram, Manipur and Assam by promising them contract works under state-owned Mizoram Agriculture Marketing Corporation Ltd (MAMCO).

The court will annoucne the quantum of punishment on June 5. (Representative Image)
The court will annoucne the quantum of punishment on June 5. (Representative Image)

The convict, Mustaqur Rahman, a resident of Guwahati, was found guilty by a special court (Prevention of Corruption Act) judge HTC Lalrinchhana. The quantum of punishment will be announced on June 5.

His co- accused, Lalremthanga, the former managing director (MD) of MAMCO, was sentenced in November last year to five years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of 5 lakh.

The total amount of money obtained by the two convicted persons is 268 lakh.

A report on malpractices and impropriety among a section of employees in MAMCO was received from Zothankhuma, MD, MAMCO, through Vigilance Department, on March 25, 2015.

An investigation conducted by the Anti Corruption Bureau revealed that MAMCO, which is originally an agricultural marketing organisation, had diversified its activities into the field of civil construction and entered into a contract with the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) for empanelment as implementing agency for its School Project at Lunglei and Champhai in Mizoram, Udalguri in Assam and Ukhrul in Manipur.

Under the terms of the agreement between MAMCO and KVS on September 26, 2012, MAMCO would receive 7% as service charges over the actual cost of work.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mizoram
mizoram
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out