Mizoram declared fully literate state under ULLAS initiative

AIZAWL: Mizoram has become the first state in India to be officially declared fully literate under the ULLAS (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society) initiative, chief minister Lalduhoma announced on Tuesday. Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma. (File Photo)

The declaration was made during a ceremony held at the Mizoram University Auditorium in the presence of Jayant Chaudhary, Union minister of state for education, skill development & entrepreneurship, and Dr. Vanlalthlana, Mizoram’s minister of education.

“Today marks a historic moment in the journey of our state — a transformational milestone that reflects the collective will, discipline, and vision of our people,” Lalduhoma said.

Mizoram’s recognition was conferred under the ULLAS initiative of the Ministry of Education, which designates a state as fully literate once it achieves a minimum 95% literacy rate. According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2023–2024, Mizoram currently stands at 98.2%.

Mizoram Education Department director Angela Zothanpuii told HT that the state has surpassed a 95% literacy rate, qualifying it as fully literate according to ULLAS parameters.

“Upon reaching a 95% literacy rate, and as per ULLAS standards, Mizoram has become a fully literate state,” she said.

During the last Assembly session, Lalduhoma told the House that Mizoram had achieved a 98.2% literacy rate — far above the national average.

“We have achieved a 98.2% literacy rate. Our education minister, Dr. Vanlalthlana, recruited 292 educators on a contractual basis to ensure Mizoram topped the literacy charts,” he said.

The chief minister emphasised that the achievement is not the end, but a new beginning: “We celebrate this day not as the end of a campaign, but as the dawn of a new era of opportunity, empowerment, and inclusion.”

He added that the state is now committed to advancing digital, financial, and entrepreneurial literacy to build on its success.

“Let this be just the beginning. Let us now aim higher — digital literacy, financial literacy, and entrepreneurial skills for every Mizo,” Lalduhoma said. “We are proud to be the first — and we will work to remain the best.”

He concluded with a call to action: “Let this declaration ignite a new wave of learning and empowerment. Together, we move forward — toward a smarter, stronger, and more inclusive Mizoram.”

Union minister Jayant Chaudhary congratulated the people of Mizoram and praised the commitment of all those who contributed to the achievement.

This landmark achievement is the result of sustained efforts by the School Education Department, particularly through Samagra Shiksha and the New India Literacy Programme (Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram).

To support the mission, the state government set up a Governing Council and Executive Committee under the State Literacy Mission Authority, with the State Project Office under Samagra Shiksha Mizoram leading the charge.

A State Centre for Literacy (SCL) was established under SCERT, and additional resources like Margdarshikha for Volunteer Teachers were created. Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators (CRCCs) served as surveyors for the New India Literacy Programme, identifying 3,026 illiterate individuals aged 15 and above — 1,692 of whom expressed willingness to learn.

To reach them, 292 Volunteer Teachers were recruited by District Project Offices and conducted classes in schools, community halls, YMA libraries — and even in learners’ homes when necessary.

With a 98.2% literacy rate, Mizoram now stands as a beacon of educational progress and inclusive development — the first Indian state officially recognised under ULLAS as fully literate.