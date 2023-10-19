Mizoram election: Ex-speaker, MNF turncoats on BJP’s candidate list

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday fielded former Mizoram speaker and several leaders who joined the party from the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) in the northeastern state, as it released a list of 23 candidates for next month’s assembly elections. HT Image

Friday is the last date of filing nominations for the elections to the 40-member assembly. The BJP, which contested 39 seats in 2018 (but managed to win just one), has fielded only 23 candidates this year.

“We are confident that even if we don’t win, we will be part of the new government. We are willing to form a government with any political party, except the Congress,” state BJP president Vanlalhmuaka said.

According to the list, Lalrinliana Sailo, a former MNF MLA who recently resigned as assembly speaker and joined the BJP, will fight the polls from Mamit constituency.

Former minister K Beichhua, who also quit the MNF to join the BJP, will contest the polls from his own constituency of Saiha. He was expelled from the MNF in January for “anti-party activities”.

Former chief executive member of Chakma Autonomous District Council Durjya Dhan Chakma, who also quit the MNF recently, was given a ticket from Chakma majority Tuichawng constituency.

In the 2018 elections, the BJP had secured only 8% of the total votes and was in opposition, despite the MNF being part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.

Kroshnehzova, general secretary of MNF’s media and publicity, said: “Beichhua’s action had made him feel uncomfortable in the party, prompting him to join the BJP.”

In the northeastern state, incumbent chief minister Zoramthanga is looking for a second consecutive term in the polls. The MNF will square off against the Congress and the ZPM. Mizoram’s politics has been roiled by the ethnic violence that has convulsed neighbouring Manipur and the polls will show if ethnic rifts overwhelm local factors on which state politics usually hinges.