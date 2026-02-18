Aizawl, The Mizoram government will hand over the Jordan Centre, a de-addiction facility in Kolasib district, to the Presbyterian Church, Social Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii told the assembly on Wednesday. Mizoram govt to handover de-addiction centre in Kolasib to church: Minister

She said an agreement has already been signed with the Synod, the highest executive body of the Presbyterian Church, and the formal handover will take place soon.

"The government is now fully prepared to hand over the Jordan Centre and is currently awaiting the Synod's response. Furthermore, the Synod has allocated ₹2 crore in its budget for this purpose," Lalrinpuii said, while responding to questions from opposition members.

She noted that while the Law and Judicial Department has completed the vetting process, the file is currently being reviewed by the Finance Department.

Lalrinpuii emphasised that the government is intensifying its efforts in the fight against drug abuse.

Plans are at present underway to establish a large-scale rehabilitation centre in Lunglen near Aizawl, she said.

This facility will be managed by well-known Mizo preacher Fedrick and his team.

"The proposed Lunglen facility aims for global recognition, with a strategic focus on integrating aftercare services and professional skill development for its residents," the minister said.

At present, Mizoram has over 50 de-addiction and rehabilitation centres, she said.

Lalrinpuii also informed the assembly that the state government has facilitated the transportation of 1,888 bodies from urban hospitals to the native villages of the deceased persons at a total expenditure of ₹1.97 crore.

Providing transportation for bodies from hospitals to villages with state funds was the poll plank of the ZPM to alleviate the financial burden, previously borne personally by legislators.

To further streamline this service, the state government launched an online platform last month.

Lalrinpuii said this digital facility is intended to expedite the logistics of the transportation system and ensure the service remains easily accessible to all citizens in their time of need.

