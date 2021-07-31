Mizoram MP summoned by Assam cops amid row

Assam Police summoned Mizoram’s Rajya Sabha member K Vanlalvena and six top officials over their alleged role in fanning tensions, people aware of developments said on Friday, as a standoff between the northeastern neighbours who clashed at a disputed border earlier this week refused to abate.

The notice, under section 41A of the code of criminal procedure (which deals with appearance before a police officer], was issued on July 28 -- two days after seven people were killed at the interstate border in an unprecedented gunbattle. Police asked the MP to appear for investigation and questioning on August 1.

A four-member team of Assam Police reached Delhi on Thursday to meet Vanlalvena and reached his residence and his office but could not find him, officials familiar with the matter said. The team pasted the notice on his residence.

“It has come to light that you have given a threatening statement in media targeting civil and police officials in connection with the incident which is a subject matter of investigation.Therefore, there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances from you,” the notice read.

Assam Police have also filed an FIR against Vanlalvena, who told reporters on Wednesday, “More than 200 policemen entered our territory and they pushed back our policemen from our own posts and they gave firing orders first, before we fired. They are lucky that we didn’t kill them all. If they come again, we shall kill them all.”

The MP couldn’t be reached for comment.

The police forces of the two states fought a pitched gun battle at a disputed border in southern Assam on July 26, in which six Assam policemen died. Assam claimed Mizoram police opened fire on its forces who objected to a road being constructed by Mizoram on a patch of forested land it claims. Mizoram claimed the land belongs to it.

Since then, tensions have simmered between the two states.

Mizoram Police said it fired in self-defence after being attacked by Assam Police, who allege that post-mortem reports of the deceased showed that sophisticated weapons were used. It has registered a case of murder, attempt to murder, conspiracy, voluntary causing grievous hurt and under the Arms Act.

Assam’s Cachar district deputy superintedent of police, Kalyan Kumar Das, also issued summons to Mizoram’s Kolasib district deputy commissioner Dr H Lalthlangliana and asked him to appear at Dholai Police station on August 2. Similar notices were sent to five other senior officials, said people aware of developments.

“You are hereby directed to appear before the investigating Officer (the undersigned) at Dholai Police Station on the 02nd August, 2021 at 11 AM for your examination in connection with Dholai Police Station case No. 236 of 2021 under sections 153A/ 447/ 336/ 379/ 333/ 307/302/ 427/ 147 148/ 149/ 120(B)/ 34 of Indian Penal Code read with Section 25(1-A)/ 27 Arms Act read with section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, as a reasonable and credible information has been received that you have committed the alleged cognizable offence. This direction is issued in exercise of powers conferred u/s 41A of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973,” the notice read.

The deputy commissioner is yet to respond to the notice, said the people quoted above,