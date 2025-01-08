MK Stalin reacts amid high drama in Tamil Nadu assembly over Anna University sex assault case

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin has said his government will support the victim of the alleged sexual assault case at Anna University. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin. (ANI)

MK Stalin reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring justice, highlighting the swift arrest of the accused.

Speaking in the Tamil Nadu assembly during the winter session, Stalin said, “Members have mentioned the name of a university here. However, I don't want to name it or defame it, because it has contributed to all of us. With that sentiment, I am leaving the name aside. No one can accept what happened to a student in Chennai. Sexual assault on a student is cruel. Legislators have spoken on this issue, and except for one, all have expressed genuine concern. This one member, however, has spoken only to tarnish this government’s image,” Stalin said.

Stalin slammed the opposition for politicising the incident, saying that the government’s sole aim was to support the victim and ensure legal justice.

“The opposition asks, ‘Who is that, sir?’ If you really have evidence, please provide it to the SIT that is investigating the case. Don't indulge in cheap activities for short-term political benefits,” he told the opposition.

“This government takes a strong stance against crimes committed against women. Some are trying to use this single incident to claim that women are unsafe, but this narrative will not resonate with the public,” Stalin added.

A second-year Anna University student was allegedly sexually assaulted on campus in December. The accused has been arrested following the student's complaint, where she reported being threatened and sexually assaulted while talking to a friend.

AIADMK MLAs continue protest in assembly

Meanwhile, AIADMK MLAs wore black shirts on Wednesday for the third consecutive day of the Tamil Nadu assembly session and raised the issue of the alleged sexual assault at Anna University. Various political parties have criticised the DMK government for its handling of the case, accusing it of slow action.

The first day of the Tamil Nadu Assembly’s winter session on Monday saw dramatic scenes as opposition parties staged protests at the Secretariat over the alleged sexual assault case.

With ANI inputs