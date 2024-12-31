Sexual assault case: NCW flags lapses in probe as Anna varsity row rages

A fact-finding team from the National Commission for Women (NCW) has found certain shortcomings following a probe into the sexual assault on the second-year Anna University student, commission member Mamta Kumari said on Monday, even as political uproar over the incident on the campus of the Chennai-based university intensified. ABVP members protest against the alleged sexual assault case, outside the Tamil Nadu Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu’s principal opposition party, the AIADMK, attempted to hold a state-wide protest targeting the ruling DMK for the incident, while TVK president and actor Vijay met governor RN Ravi and urged for steps to ensure the safety of women in the southern state.

“We have conducted the probe and submitted the findings to the Governor. We will give the report to the commission. There have been shortcomings on the side of the university administration, and the police, as well,” NCW member Mamta Kumari told reporters outside the university campus in Chennai.

Earlier in the day, Kumari accompanied by former Maharashtra DGP Praveen Dixit — also member of the fact-finding team — met the students and the management of the Anna University. The NCW took suo motu cognisance of the crime last week following a complaint from BJP state chief K Annamalai.

“I am confident that justice will be served. Additionally, I have highlighted the lack of several essential facilities in the university,” Kumari added.

Meanwhile, the Madras high court-appointed special investigation team (SIT), comprising three senior women officers, on Monday sought the custody of the accused, identified as 37-year-old Gnanasekaran, from the Saidapet court in the city. The high court has also directed the state government to pay ₹25 lakh as compensation to the 19-year-old student and directed Anna University to sponsor her education for not ensuring her safety on campus.

In her complaint to the police, the woman has said that she was hanging out with her male friend behind a building on December 23 when the accused threatened them. He first assaulted her male friend, a third-year student, before sexually assaulting her. She filed the complaint the next day at the Kotturpuram all-women police station.

The sexual assault incident has caused a massive furore in the state, with the opposition parties demanding the arrest of “real culprits” in the case.

Scores of AIADMK members attempted to stage protests throughout Tamil Nadu claiming the involvement of another person in the sexual assault case, following which the state police detained hundreds of protesters, including some senior party leaders. They were later released.

“The DMK government wants to suppress the voice of the Opposition, who merely reflect people’s voice,” AIADMK general secretary and leader of the opposition in the assembly Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) said in a statement. “The AIADMK’s protest will continue till all those involved in the crime are caught and the victim is served justice.”

The opposition party also sought to know from the chief minister MK Stalin-led government and police who the “sir” purportedly referred to by the arrested accused was.

“Who is the person mentioned as sir by the accused?” EPS asked, referring to the victim’s complaint that the accused spoke to someone over phone saying “sir” while threatening her. It fuelled the claim that there could be more than one accused involved in the crime.

Chennai police commissioner A Arun, however, in a press conference on December 26 said the accused put his phone on airplane mode and pretended to speak to someone to instil fear in the victim. He ruled out involvement of anyone else.

Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan and submitted a petition seeking safety of women in Tamil Nadu. Before the meeting, the actor-politician released a handwritten note addressed to “dear sisters”, condemning the DMK government.

“Social atrocities against women and violations of law and order are on the rise, even in educational institutions,” Vijay wrote. “As a brother, I am deeply pained by the increase in the number of sexual assault cases on women…Don’t worry about anything but concentrate on your studies. We will create a safe Tamil Nadu. We will together ensure it soon.”

TVK cadres, including its general secretary N Anand, were arrested when they attempted to distribute copies of Vijay’s letter to the public in the city. They were released later.

Reacting to the EPS’s allegations, DMK leader and state social welfare minister Geetha Jeevan accused the AIADMK general secretary of playing politics in a “sensitive issue”.