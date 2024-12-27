NCW takes suo motu cognisance of 19-year-old assaulted in university in Chennai

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old student at Anna University in Chennai. Protestors outside Anna University over a student’s alleged assault in Chennai on Wednesday.(Lakshmi)

In a post on X, the Commission condemned the incident saying that they stand with the victim in her fight for justice.

"The NCW has taken suo moto cognizance of the disturbing sexual assault of a 19-year-old student from Anna University, Chennai. The Commission condemns this heinous act in the strongest terms and stands with the victim in her fight for justice," NCW wrote on X.

The Commission said that the accused is a "habitual offender", and the negligence of Tamil Nadu Police has emboldened him to commit such crimes.

"The NCW highlights that the accused is a habitual offender, with Tamil Nadu Police failing to act on previous cases. This negligence has emboldened him to commit such crimes, raising serious concerns about the collapsing law and order situation in Tamil Nadu," it said.

"NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has directed the TN DGP to ensure free medical care and protection for the victim. Add Sec 71 of BNS, 2023, to the FIR for stricter punishment. Take action against officers for publicly revealing the victim's identity, violating SC guidelines and Section 72 BNS," the post added.

A second-year student of Anna University was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man on the Anna university campus on Monday night, Chennai Police said adding that one person has been arrested in connection with the case.

Police also detained workers of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) as they staged a protest against the ruling DMK government over the alleged sexual assault of the Anna University student.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai also criticised the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led state government over the alleged sexual assault of the student, stating that crimes against women are at an all-time high.

Speaking to reporters, Annamalai said two unidentified individuals allegedly entered the campus and sexually assaulted the girl.

"Crimes against women are at an all-time high. Now this is not only shocking but for a moment we all felt paralysed. One of the safest places, Chennai, is the sprawling Anna University campus. A girl and boy were on a University campus when two unknown boys entered the campus and beat up the boy and sexually assaulted the girl with injuries. And now the CCTVs are not functioning. It shows the current state of law and order and administration in the Tamil Nadu. We pray that the police will be given freedom to operate. All MLAs, MPs are from DMK in Chennai, is this a city safeguarding the people?...I hope and pray Tamil Nadu government acts."

According to Chennai Police the survivor, a student in her second year of BE of Guindy Engineering College had lodged a complaint at the Kotturpuram All Women Police Station.

In her December 23 complaint to police, the student alleged that an unidentified man had threatened and sexually assaulted her when she was talking to her friend on campus on Monday around 8 pm.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at the Kotturpuram AWPS and investigation is underway, police said.