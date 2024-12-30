Chennai, A fact-finding team from the National Commission for Women on Monday commenced its enquiry into the sexual assault on the Anna University student. NCW team begins probe into student sexual assault case

Amidst an allegation of denial of police permission for their agitation on Monday, scores of opposition AIADMK members attempted to stage protests throughout Tamil Nadu claiming the involvement of another person in the sexual assault case in which the police had already arrested a man.

Hundreds of AIADMK members were arrested when they staged an agitation. They are likely to be released in the evening.

The NCW which on its own took cognisance of the alleged rape of the 19-year-old student on the university campus last week, constituted a two-member fact finding committee to investigate the incident.

Accordingly the team comprising NCW member Mamta Kumari and retired Maharashtra DGP Praveen Dixit visited the university for the enquiry. They are scheduled to meet the victim, her family, friends, and officials concerned besides representatives of non-governmental organisations in order to ascertain the facts.

The panel would focus on finding out the circumstances leading to the incident, assess the actions taken, and propose measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam president and actor Vijay sought to know who should be asked to make women feel safe in the state.

In a hand-written letter addressed to "dear sisters" and posted on the instagram account of his party, he said "it is known that it is pointless in asking those who govern us, no matter how many times we ask them. That’s what this letter is for.”

The TVK leader said every day women were subject to “mass atrocities, disorderly conduct and sexual crimes” and “as their brother,” he was undergoing depression and unexplainable pain seeing their sufferings.

Assuring to stand with them and shield them as a brother, Vijay said "don’t worry about anything but concentrate on your studies. We will create a safe Tamil Nadu. We will together ensure it soon."

