‘Can you assure us…’: Stalin slams Amit Shah over accusations of DMK using NEET as a distraction

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Friday, hit out at Union home minister Amit Shah for accusing the DMK regime of using the issues of NEET and delimitation as distraction tactics, and challenged him to prove his claims. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin hit out at Amit Shah for stating that he was using NEET, delimitation to divert attention(HT_PRINT)

During a government event at Ponneri, Stalin said, as quoted by PTI, "The power of the DMK is now evident not only to the people of Tamil Nadu but also to everyone across India. This is the power of DMK. While this is the truth, those who have lost their direction need not lament that we are causing diversion as we are the ones who show the right direction."

He also questioned the central government, “Can you affirm that NEET exemption will be granted? Can you assure us that Hindi will not be imposed? Can you provide a list detailing the special funds allocated to Tamil Nadu? Can you promise that Tamil Nadu's representation will not be reduced in the upcoming delimitation process?”

Stalin's remarks came after Amit Shah, during a recent visit to Chennai, accused the DMK of using NEET and delimitation as tactic to divert the attention of people in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu CM asked Shah to provide clear answers if he finds these topics to be mere diversionary tactics.

Stalin's response to PM Modi

During the event, MK Stalin also responded to PM Modi, who had taken a dig at the DMK government for complaining no matter what the Centre gave them.

Stalin said, "How is it justifiable for you now to claim that we are crying when we demand our rights? I am not lamenting, nor am I someone who begs..."

He also stated that they had taken matters into their own hands to secure their rights, referring to the formation of a 3-member committee led by Justice Kurian on the state's autonomy.

Stalin also expressed confidence at overcoming all hurdles created by the Centre. He also challenged Amit Shah and said that Tamil Nadu would always be out of Delhi's control.

Shah had also stated that the AIADMK-BJP alliance would win in the 2026 state assembly elections, pushing out the DMK.

"Your formula of breaking parties, intimidating them through raids and forming the government will not work in Tamil Nadu. Do not be misled. In 2026 also, it will be the rule of the Dravidian model government. Tamil Nadu has always remained out of Delhi's control," said Stalin.