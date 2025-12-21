Krishnarajapuram MLA and senior BJP leader Byrathi Basavaraju is reportedly absconding, police said on Saturday, a day after the state high court cancelled his anticipatory bail plea in connection with the murder of repeat offender Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shiva on July 15. MLA absconding day after K’taka HC junked anticipatory bail plea

Investigating officers said that Basavaraju’s last known location was tracked to Pune in Maharashtra, and his mobile phone was switched off since the court verdict.

The MLA’s disappearance coincided with the end of the winter assembly session in Belagavi on Friday. A team from the criminal investigation department (CID) on Saturday reportedly conducted searches at the address in Belagavi where he was staying during the session..

“Initial inputs suggested that he may have travelled towards Goa or Maharashtra. Further technical analysis confirmed that his last known location was Pune, after which his mobile phone was switched off ‘’ a senior officer said.

“Call detail records and other technical evidence suggest that Byrati Basavaraj was in touch with the accused. This contradicts his earlier claims and indicates that false information may have been provided to the police,” the officer added.

The case relates to the murder of Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shivu, a repeat offender who was hacked to death in Bharathi Nagar in Bengaluru . During the investigation, Byrathi Basavaraju was named as the fifth accused in the FIR, following allegations of conspiracy and involvement in the crime.

Anticipating arrest, Basavaraj had approached the high court seeking anticipatory bail. After hearing arguments, Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav rejected the plea, observing that the case required custodial investigation. The court also refused to grant any interim protection from arrest and directed the MLA to approach the trial court with an appropriate application.

