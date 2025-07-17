Supporters of BJP, NCP(SP) clash inside Maharashtra Assembly complex | Video

The supporters of NCP (Sharad Pawar) MLA Jitendra Awhad and BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar clashed inside Maharashtra's Vidhan Bhavan on Thursday, a day after the two leaders were seen in a heated verbal spat. Security personnel detained one person from each camp.(X)

According to PTI, the scuffle between the two groups broke out in the lobby on the ground floor of the state legislature building, prompting immediate intervention from onlookers and security staff.

Eyewitnesses say that the altercation escalated rapidly and security personnel had to detain one person from each camp, though the identities of those involved remain unclear.

Speaking to the media, Padalkar said, "I do not know anything about the incident. You can ask him (Awhad), and he is sitting in the house. I do not know anyone who was involved."

"If MLAs are not safe even inside the Vidhan Bhavan, what is the point of being a public representative? What is our crime? I had just stepped out to get some fresh air. I think they came to attack me," he asked.

The clash between the two leaders' supporters came just 24 hours after a dramatic showdown between Awhad and Padalkar at the entrance of the Vidhan Bhavan, in which a now-viral video showed both MLAs in a fiery exchange.

Awhad, MLA from Mumbra-Kalwa, had claimed that Padalkar intentionally slammed the door of his car after getting out, causing it to hit him. The latter made no comments on the allegations.

"This kind of goon-like behaviour is unacceptable," said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and MLC Uddhav Thackeray. "We must ask who gave them entry. The system needs to be held accountable. I urge the Chief Minister to act immediately."

Maharashtra speaker orders probe, opposition reacts

Taking serious note of the incident, Speaker Rahul Narwekar sought a report on the matter.

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, a member of the legislative council, said such "goon-like behaviour" was completely unacceptable.

"One must ask who authorised the entry of such individuals. Those who issued passes must be investigated. This is a very serious matter, and I urge the chief minister to take strict and immediate action against those involved," he told reporters.

Congress MLA Nana Patole echoed the sentiment, calling the incident "inappropriate" and expressing faith in the Speaker's assurance of action.