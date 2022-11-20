MLA poaching case: BJP plea for stay on SIT notice to BL Santosh is junked

The Telangana high court on Saturday dismissed a plea by the BJP to stay the notices issued to party general secretary B L Santhosh by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged attempt to poach TRS MLAs.

Hearing a petition filed by BJP in Telangana seeking stay of notice issued by the SIT under Section 41A of CrPC to Santhosh, the court said the BJP leader shall cooperate with the SIT authorities, while directing that he should not be arrested until further orders.

The SIT probing the alleged attempt to poach TRS MLAs has summoned Santosh to appear before it for questioning on November 21.

In his notice to Santosh, served at the BJP’s Karnataka headquarters at Malleswaram in Bengaluru, the investigating officer B Gangadhar cautioned the BJP leader that failure to appear before the SIT for interrogation could lead to his arrest as well.

The BJP national general secretary was not available for comment.

“During the investigation, it is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances from you, in relation to the present investigation,” the police officer said in his notice issued on November 16.