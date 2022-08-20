MLA detained in Hyd ahead of Munawar show, later released

Hyderabad

The Hyderabad police on Friday detained Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Goshamahal T Raja Singh, a day before the scheduled show by stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui in Hyderabad.

The Goshamahal police took the MLA into custody at his residence, as he was preparing to leave for Shilpakala Vedika in Madhapur, where Faruqui is all set to stage his show.

Singh had earlier threatened to beat up the comedian and set fire to the venue, if he is allowed to perform his show “Dongri to Nowhere.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Goshamahal R Satish Kumar told reporters the MLA had been taken into preventive custody as he was planning to go to the venue and create violence.

Singh was later taken to Bollarum police station. He was later released in the night. “We shall not give up. If not me, our people will stop the show,” the MLA told HT.

On August 10, Munawar announced on his Instagram page that he would perform his show in Hyderabad on August 20. The tickets were sold through online booking platform BookMyShow.com.

Following the announcement, the BJP MLA released a video message on August 11 threatening to stall the show. He alleged that the comedian had cracked jokes on Hindu gods, thereby hurting the sentiments of Hindus in the past.

“Let them see what will happen if he is invited to stage a show in Hyderabad. Wherever the programme is held, we shall beat him up. Whoever offers him a venue, we shall set it afire,” he warned.

Singh went on to say: “We shall definitely teach him a lesson for abusing our Lord Ram if he comes to Telangana. This is a challenge,” he said.

