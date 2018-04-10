Mob violence in Gorakhpur after retired cop, son shot dead

A 60-year-old retired police inspector and his son were shot dead by unidentified men on Tuesday in Gorakhpur on Tuesday, police said.

The double murder triggered violence by a mob which set a police jeep on fire and pelted police personnel with stones.

The mob also blocked a road demanding arrest of the killers. Personal enmity is suspected to be the motive for the killings.

Jai Hind Yadav, the retired police inspector and his son Nagendra Yadav, 25, were returning home on their bike after attending a court hearing when they were shot in the Gobdaur area under Jangha police station. The court hearing related to the murder of Jai Hind ‘s elder brother who was shot dead ago over personal enmity two years ago, police added.

Two men on a bike intercepted Jai Hind and Nagendra near Glykol Pulia.

They first opened fire on Nagendra, who was riding the bike, and then chased and shot Jai Hind when he attempted to escape.

Police faced villagers’ anger when they tried to send the bodies for post-mortem. District magistrate Vijyendra Pandian and senior superintendent of police Shalabh Mathur reached the site accompanied by reinforcements.

Mathur said the situation was now under control but police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel were deployed in the region as a precautionary measure.

“Probe is on and the culprits will be arrested soon,” said the SSP.