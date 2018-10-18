Mobile numbers issued through Aadhaar won’t be disconnected: Govt

Mobile phone connections that were issued on the basis of Aadhaar documents will not be disconnected, the government said on Thursday, rubbishing news reports that 50 crore numbers, almost half of the phones in India, were at the risk of disconnection.

These reports are “completely untrue and imaginary”, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and the department of telecommunications (DOT) said in a joint statement.

“The Hon’ble Supreme Court in its judgement in Aadhaar case has nowhere directed that the mobile number which has been issued through Aadhaar eKYC has to be disconnected. Therefore, there is absolutely no reason for panic or fear at all. People should not believe in such rumours,” it said.

The statement clarified that the top court has said UIDAI should not keep authentication log for more than six months but the telecom companies have to keep the data as per Aadhaar regulations to resolve grievances of consumers.

“Further, in the light of the SC verdict, if anybody wishes to get her/his Aadhaar eKYC replaced by the fresh KYC, s/he may request the service provider for delinking of her/his Aadhaar by submitting fresh OVDs as per earlier DOT Circulars on mobile KYC. But in any case her/his mobile number will not be disconnected,” the statement said.

It also said that the top court has prohibited the issue of new SIM cards through Aadhaar eKYC authentication process due to the lack of a law and that there is no direction to deactivate the old mobile phones.

It added that the department of telecom and UIDAI are in a process of bringing out a “hassle-free and digital process” for issuing new SIM cards through a mobile app which will be fully compliant of the Supreme Court judgement in Aadhaar case.

“In the proposed process, a live photograph of the person with latitude, longitude, and time stamp will be captured. The photo of her ID such as Aadhaar card, voter ID, etc., will be captured. The SIM card agent will be authenticated through OTP and SIM card will be issued.”

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 12:02 IST