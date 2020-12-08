e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Mobile technology will help India embark on one of the largest Covid-19 vaccination drives’: PM Modi at IMC 2020

‘Mobile technology will help India embark on one of the largest Covid-19 vaccination drives’: PM Modi at IMC 2020

india Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 11:09 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime minister Narendra Modi
Prime minister Narendra Modi(PTI)
         

PM Modi pitched for India to become global hub for telecom equipment, design, development, manufacturing in the India Mobile Congress 2020 (IMC) which is considered as the largest digital technology event in India and the biggest international tech conference in South Asia.

tags
top news
AAP says Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest, Delhi Police refutes claim
AAP says Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest, Delhi Police refutes claim
LIVE: Opposition asking to roll back farm laws is hypocritical, says Javadekar
LIVE: Opposition asking to roll back farm laws is hypocritical, says Javadekar
‘Mobile technology will help India embark on one of the largest Covid-19 vaccination drives’: PM Modi at IMC 2020
‘Mobile technology will help India embark on one of the largest Covid-19 vaccination drives’: PM Modi at IMC 2020
Bharat Bandh: Train, buses, taxi services unaffected in Mumbai
Bharat Bandh: Train, buses, taxi services unaffected in Mumbai
Fitch revises India GDP forecast, sees contraction at 9.4%
Fitch revises India GDP forecast, sees contraction at 9.4%
Indian-origin Hari Shukla, 87, among first to get UK Covid-19 vaccine today
Indian-origin Hari Shukla, 87, among first to get UK Covid-19 vaccine today
How Parliament’s seating arrangement has evolved over 68 years
How Parliament’s seating arrangement has evolved over 68 years
Bharat Bandh: Farmers stop train in Maharashtra’s Buldhana, several detained
Bharat Bandh: Farmers stop train in Maharashtra’s Buldhana, several detained
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In