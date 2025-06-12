MoD proposes ‘ancient warfare’ tableaux theme on R-Day

New Delhi The defence ministry has suggested “Ancient Warfare/Military Strategy“ as the theme for the tableaux in the 2026 Republic Day parade and formally requested the culture ministry to evaluate the feasibility of incorporating original historical weapons alongside detailed 3D-design sketches of the potential tableau in the display. A culture ministry official said that the defence ministry has selected ancient military strategy as its central theme. (HT PHOTO)

A letter from the defence ministry to the culture ministry details its choice, and says the idea came from defence minister Rajnath Singh.

”As discussed, Honble RRM (Raksha Rajya Mantri) suggested that during next year RD parade, a tableau containing military history showcasing original equipments, weapons, etc of popular and legendary personalities like Shivaji Maharaj, Ranapratap, Rani Laxmibai, etc may kindly be displayed in the main parade,” says the letter, which has been reviewed by Hindustan Times.

A culture ministry official said that the defence ministry has selected ancient military strategy as its central theme. “The defence ministry sends us a proposal every year regarding their choice of theme . This year, they specified the ancient warfare concept and asked for 2-3 preliminary 3D sketches showing potential tableau designs. We aim to submit the formal proposal complete with these sketches later this month. If approved, detailed development will follow,” the official added, asking not to be named. To be sure, the defence ministry usually publicises its theme in November.

Recent themes include “Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas” (Golden India: Heritage and Development) for 2025, ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) and ‘Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka’ (India – the mother of democracy) for 2024, and Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation) for 2023. The defence ministry declined comment on a query regarding confirmation of the 2026 theme.

Interestingly, the Indian Army’s “Project Udbhav” (Origin), launched by Singh in 2023 aims to synthesize ancient Indian strategic wisdom with contemporary military practices, studying texts such as Chanakya’s Arthashastra, Kamandaka’s Nitisara, and Thiruvalluvar’s Thirukkural, alongside historical military successes such as the tactics of the Ahom kingdom against the Mughals and the leadership of Chhatrapati Shivaji and Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Singh said during the launch that the objective is to forge a “unique, culturally rooted approach to address modern security challenges by revisiting India’s rich heritage of military thought.”

It is not clear whether the choice of theme has anything to do with India’s success in Operation Sindoor, the Indian military’s targetting of terrorist hubs and military facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir as a response to the April 22 terror strike carried out by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed. The culture ministry official declined comment on whether there was a link.

A primary task involves sourcing and safely integrating genuine historical weaponry, the official added. Descendants of families who crafted arms for figures such as Maharana Pratap possess preserved prototypes that could be utilized. “We maintain access to a repository of such families who still safeguard these historical artefacts. Following approval of the design, we will engage them to provide appropriate pieces matching the final requirements,” the official said.

As the nodal ministry, the defence ministry manages the Republic Day tableau selection. States, union territories, and central ministries submit proposals aligned with the theme. An expert committee evaluates submissions based on criteria including creativity, conceptual clarity, visual impact, and theme adherence through multiple stages. Proposals typically require submission by November, with phased reviews of sketches and 3D models.