MoD signs contracts worth ₹5,083 cr for ALH, Shtil missiles

The defence ministry on Tuesday signed two contracts worth ₹5,083 crore for six advanced light helicopters (ALH) for the coast guard, and Shtil surface-to-air vertical launch missiles for the navy to boost their operational readiness. The defence ministry said it signed contracts worth ₹5,083 crore to bolster India’s maritime and air defence capabilities. (PIB)

The ALH contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is worth ₹2,901 crore and covers operational equipment, an engineering support package, and performance-based logistics support, while the one for missiles was signed with Russia’s Rosoboronexport and is valued at ₹2,182 crore, the defence ministry said.

The induction of the new ALHs will significantly enhance the coast guard’s capability to carry out duties, including the protection of artificial islands, offshore installations, fishermen, and the marine environment, it said in a statement.

“These twin-engine helicopters incorporate state-of-the-art features superior to the currently operated airborne platforms and are capable of undertaking a wide spectrum of maritime security missions from shore-based airfields as well as from ships at sea,” the statement said.

The project will involve the supply of equipment from more than 200 MSMEs and is expected to generate approximately 65 lakh man-hours of employment.

To be sure, HAL recently fixed a nagging flaw afflicting a key component of the transmission system of the navy and coast guard’s ALHs and they are likely to be cleared to fly again in April, ending the longest grounding of an aircraft in the Indian military.

The workhorse fleet was grounded in January 2025 following a fatal coast guard crash.

The acquisition of Shtil missiles is intended to substantially enhance the air defence capabilities of frontline warships against a wide spectrum of aerial threats, the defence ministry said.

“The system will reinforce the layered air defence architecture onboard the platforms of the Indian Navy by providing rapid-reaction, all-weather engagement capability and improved survivability in contested maritime environments. The contract further underscores the longstanding and time-tested defence partnership between India and Russia, founded on mutual trust and strategic alignment,” it added.