Model Film Policy draft soon to promote and make film making easy

Tourism and Information and Broadcasting ministry organised a symposium on Monday to promote film tourism in various states and ease of shooting and clearances for film making. The government will soon come out with a Model Film Policy to address related issues.

“14 states have come out with film facilitation policy, and [the] government is planning to come out with a draft Model Film Policy based on some of these policies and circulate to other states too so that they can also adopt that,” Information and Broadcasting secretary Apurva Chandra said.

He added that while 18 states were giving incentives for film making, ease of shooting and ease of clearances were “very important” for the industry’s smooth functioning.

Chandra also mentioned the Best State Film Friendly Award presented by the President. “It is an invitation to all states to compete for this award, facilitate film shooting and reap benefits of shooting and filming in India,” he said.

Tourism secretary Arvind Singh acknowledged the restrictions that impede the film making industry in India . “State governments should consider establishing a film promotion office preferably in the chief minister’s office for timely shooting permissions… There should be a two-pronged approach, one at the policy level by making it procedurally easy for the producers to shoot in India and the other with a promotional effort by making them aware of the vast potential of India as a film shooting destination,” he said.

Nine states including Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa and Maharashtra were present at the symposium to showcase steps taken towards ease of filming as well as shooting destinations within the states.

Film tourism helps boost the local economy in various forms, such as employment, hospitality, transportation, skill development and income generation amongst other things. It also has a “multiplier effect on the economy”, stated the press release issued by the ministry of Tourism.