Model livestreamed nudes for man she loved, he blackmails her: Cops

A 30-year-old model has accused a man of tricking her into livestreaming private videos, circulating them and demanding Rs 4 lakh to delete them from a mobile app where he uploaded them. The Mumbai model told the police that she had reluctantly agreed to livestreaming her videos because he had promised to marry her.

The woman told the police that she had met a man in May last year on the social networking BIGO app who gave her the number of his friend. Both men claimed they worked in Saudi Arabia and had come to India to meet their family.

“Over a period of one year, we were chatting through video chat and the man said he has fallen in love with me and proposed marriage. I said I have fallen in love as well and wanted to marry him. He then asked me to send nudes. I refused but he got angry and said you do not trust me. Thinking he is my future husband, I live streamed partially nude videos. He using some technique recorded it,” she told police.

After recording the nudes the man started demanding money from her. When she denied, he sent her nude videos to her friends and also uploaded it on the same application. The woman’s friend called her and showed her the video circulating on the app. She then called the man who demanded Rs 4 lakh to delete the videos. She then decided to approach police.

The model has requested the police not to inform her family about the incident. She has been assured complete anonymity.

According to Bangur nagar police they lodged a FIR on the model’s request on September 12 and . A FIR has been filed under various penal provisions including putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion, defamation, insulting modesty) and common intention, besides the IT Act.

