Moderate fog envelopes Delhi; min temp above normal, air quality remains poor

A moderate fog enveloped Delhi in the early hours of Thursday, reducing visibility to 200 metres at Palam, even as the minimum temperature of 11°C was three degrees above normal, and the air quality remained “poor”. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 12.6°C, compared to 8°C on Tuesday. An average AQI of 263 (poor) was recorded at 9am on Thursday. (PTI)

Fog and overcast skies tend to trap heat at night, raising the minimum temperature but dipping the maximum temperature.

The minimum temperature is expected to dip to 6°C by Saturday, as fog intensity reduces and strong northwesterly winds start blowing again. Light rain is likely on Sunday when a fresh western disturbance starts influencing the region, dipping the maximum temperature to between 17 and 19°C.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 18.4°C, or four degrees below normal. It was 16.9°C a day earlier. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 20°C on Friday and 21°C on Saturday.

An average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 263 (poor) was recorded at 9am on Thursday, compared to 255 (poor) at 4pm on Wednesday. The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi (EWS) said air quality is likely to remain in the “poor” category on Thursday and may deteriorate to the “very poor” range on Friday. It is expected to oscillate between “poor” and “very poor” zones in the first week of February.