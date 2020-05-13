Modi announces Rs 20 lakh crore package, says lockdown 4.0 will be different: Covid-19 news today

india

Updated: May 13, 2020 08:21 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday a Rs 20 lakh crore package for a “self-reliant” India in order to deal with the economic fallout of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and the lockdown prompted by it. In a TV address, he also said lockdown 4.0 will be guided by a set of new rules while the focus will continue to remain on battling the disease as well as moving ahead with other national objectives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a ~20 lakh crore economic package to help individuals and businesses deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown enforced to combat its spread, and to, as he put it, turn the “crisis into an opportunity”. Read more.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the next phase of India’s lockdown, from May 18, will be entirely new, in a new form and with new rules, to meet the twin objectives of battling the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as well as moving ahead to meet other national objectives. Read more.

The federal cabinet is set to approve a comprehensive economic stimulus package on Wednesday that would offer cash support to the poor and credit guarantees to industry and contain far-reaching stimulus measures for sectors ranging from agriculture to banking and insurance, two officials aware of the development said. Read more.

In the 10 days between May 1 and May 10 (both included), six states accounted for 91% of average daily deaths from Covid-19 in India. Two of them, Maharashtra and Gujarat, accounted for 66%. Read more.

Cabin luggage will be barred and passengers aged above 80 years not allowed on flights when air passengers services, suspended since March 25 because of the Covid-19 lockdown, resume in the country, according to guidelines drafted by the government for the first phase of the restart of commercial flights. Read more.

The government will operate 149 flights from 31 countries, including the US, Australia and France, during the second phase of the repatriation of Indian citizens stranded abroad from May 16. Read more.

Indian Railways resumed its passenger services after a gap of nearly two months on Tuesday with eight air-conditioned trains carrying a total of 8,121 people leaving for their destinations across the country, according to the railway ministry. Read more.

The Kerala high court asked the Union government on Tuesday to explain how the Aarogya Setu can be made mandatory when many do not have smartphones, giving it time till May 18 to file its response and also explain how the personal data of users will be protected. Read more.

The global money-laundering and terrorist financing watchdog has warned that the stimulus measures and international financial assistance announced by various countries to mitigate the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic are likely to be exploited by terrorists and criminals by posing as genuine businesses seeking assistance. Read more.

The West Bengal government has shifted health secretary Vivek Kumar from his post against the backdrop of a controversy over its handling of the Covid-19 crisis. Read more.

As thousands of migrant workers return home amid a slump in demand, industries are looking at a difficult road ahead in terms of full resumption of operations even as governments are working on incentives for them to boost production. Read more.

When she was 19, M Ajanya, a student of nursing in north Kerala contracted the dreaded Nipah viral disease, which has a mortality rate of 80%. Ajanya was on a ventilator for a week but didn’t give up; nor did her doctors. She recovered. Read more.

A 40-year-old German, who lived in the transit area of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport for 55 days as he could not fly out amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) lockdown, left for Amsterdam on Tuesday in a special relief flight after turning down offers to be taken to his home country, officials said. Read more.

An accurate and low-cost strip test that can detect the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) within one hour is expected to be available for the first phase of testing in four weeks. Read more.

