Modi attacks DMK for ‘double standards’ over Katchatheevu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attacked Tamil Nadu’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for failing to protect the interests of the state while accusing it of “double standards” on the issue of Katchatheevu, a small uninhabited Sri Lanka-administered Island. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Bloomberg)

Modi on Sunday accused the then Indira Gandhi government of “callously” ceding Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka and sparked a war of words with the DMK ally Congress.

“Rhetoric aside, DMK has done NOTHING to safeguard Tamil Nadu’s interests. New details emerging on #Katchatheevu have UNMASKED the DMK’s double standards totally,” he said in a post on X. He called Congress and DMK family units. “They only care that their own sons and daughters rise. They don’t care for anyone else. Their callousness on Katchatheevu has harmed the interests of our poor fishermen and fisherwomen in particular.”

On Sunday, Modi cited “new facts” and added they reveal how Congress callously gave away Katchatheevu. “This has angered every Indian and reaffirmed in people’s minds — we can’t ever trust Congress! Weakening India’s unity, integrity and interests has been Congress’ way of working for 75 years and counting,” Modi said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the Congress and the DMK for failing the fishermen detained for fishing in the waters around Katchatheevu. It cited a response to a query under the Right to Information Act and said the then government gave away the island to Sri Lanka overlooking the country’s territorial claims and integrity.

Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar lashed out at former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for referring to the island as “insignificant”. He said Nehru perceived it as a “nuisance” since it came up repeatedly in Parliament.

Jaishankar quoted Nehru as saying, “I attach no importance at all to this little island and I would have no hesitation in giving up our claim to it. I do not like matter pending like this indefinitely and being raised again and again in Parliament.”

Jaishankar said they knew who did it and now were discussing who hid it. “The public has the right to know how the island was given to Sri Lanka. Why even the fishing rights of Indian fisherman were given up in 1976 after giving an assurance to Parliament that fishing rights of Indians in the 1974 agreement have been safeguarded.”

Jaishankar said Sri Lanka has detained 6184 Indian fishermen and 1175 vessels in the last 20 years. He brushed aside the opposition‘s allegation that the issue was being politicised ahead of the general election. Jaishankar said the issue is very much alive. “It is an issue that has been debated in Parliament and Tamil Nadu circles. It has been the subject of correspondence between the Union government and the state government. In the last five years, I have replied 21 times on this issue… This is not an issue that has suddenly surfaced.”

He slammed the DMK for its handling of the issue. Jaishankar said the Congress and the DMK have approached this matter as though they have no responsibility for this. “…As though the situation is for today’s central government to resolve, and there is no history to this or this has just happened.”