Home / India News / Modi calls BJP only party that respects, acknowledges contribution of all PMs
india news

Modi calls BJP only party that respects, acknowledges contribution of all PMs

Modi said the upcoming Prime Ministers Museum is an example of the BJP’s commitment to acknowledge all of them irrespective of the parties they came from
(ANI/File)
(ANI/File)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 12:34 PM IST
Copy Link
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the only party that has respected and acknowledged the contributions of all Prime Ministers. He said this in his address to BJP lawmakers at New Delhi’s Ambedkar Auditorium.

Modi said the upcoming Prime Ministers Museum is an example of the BJP’s commitment to acknowledge all of them irrespective of the parties they came from, said a party person aware of the matter.

A resolution was also passed at the lawmakers’ meeting applauding the decision to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, which was announced in March 2020 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, for another six months. The decision for extending the scheme under which free ration is provided was taken at a Cabinet meeting on Saturday.

Modi asked the lawmakers to participate in the party’s programmes from April 6 (BJP’s foundation day) to April 14 (Ambedkar Jayanti).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Smriti Kak Ramachandran

    Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools.

Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out