Modi calls for readiness amid heightened tensions after cross-border strikes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday instructed all ministries to ensure seamless coordination to uphold “operational continuity and institutional resilience” and ensure fool-proof functioning of essential systems, with special focus on readiness, people aware of the matter said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (X)

The comments at a meeting of secretaries to assess the preparedness, emergency response, and internal communication protocols came against the backdrop of heightened tensions following air strikes under Operation Sindoor on targets in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistani Punjab province on Wednesday. On Thursday, defence ministry said the armed forces targeted air defence radars and systems in Pakistan, even as Pakistani troops increased the intensity of firing across the Line of Control, the de facto India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

The people cited above said Modi called for continued alertness, institutional synergy, and clear communication as the nation navigates a sensitive period. Modi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to national security, operational preparedness, and citizen safety.

The meeting was called to review national preparedness and inter-ministerial coordination following strikes on terror camps. “Secretaries have been directed to undertake a comprehensive review of their respective ministries’ operations and to ensure fool-proof functioning of essential systems, with special focus on readiness, emergency response, and internal communication protocols,” said one of the people cited above.

The secretaries are learnt to have shared details about their preparedness and planning. “All ministries have identified actionables related to the conflict and are strengthening processes. Ministries are ready to deal with all kinds of emerging situations,” a second person said.

Strengthening civil defence mechanisms, countering misinformation and fake news, and ensuring the security of critical infrastructure were among the issues discussed at the meeting. Ministries were advised to maintain coordination with state authorities and ground-level institutions.

Cabinet secretary, senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, and secretaries from key ministries including defence, home, external affairs, information and broadcasting, power, health, and telecommunications were among those who attended the meeting.

India on Wednesday carried out the strikes on terrorist infrastructure at nine sites in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack two weeks ago. The strikes included the first attacks on Pakistan’s most populous province, Punjab, since the 1971 war. They prompted the closure of 27 airports across northern India for commercial flights until Saturday. Twenty-five international flight routes were also shut.

At least 12 civilians and a soldier were killed and 42 people injured in Poonch as the Pakistan army fired artillery shells along the LoC, triggering evacuations.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said his country will retaliate. In a statement, his government said it has authorised Pakistan’s armed forces to “undertake corresponding actions in this regard”. Sharif said that Pakistan has “every right to give a befitting reply to this act of war” amid calls for restraint from around the world.