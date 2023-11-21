Narendra Modi calls himself poor despite serving as CM, PM: Congress' Kharge

Jaipur: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of spreading lies to get sympathy of people ahead of elections, saying he calls himself “poor” despite having served as Gujarat chief minister and PM for the last 23-24 years. Congress President MalliKarjun Kharge addresses during an election public meeting for the Rajasthan assembly election, in Hanumangarh on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Read here: 'BJP has no policies, copied Congress' guarantees': Mallikarjun Kharge

Addressing rallies in Anupgarh (Sri Ganganagar district) and Hanumangarh, Kharge also alleged that Modi “controls” everything — from ports to airports — and he is working towards making people “slaves”. “When I called Modi a liar, he felt hurt. But has he fulfilled any of his promises in the last 10 years? He forgets his previous promises during his next visit,” Kharge said.

Referring to Modi’s allegations on Sunday in Churu district that the Congress chief had abused his father, Kharge said he did not even take the name of the Prime Minister’s father. “Why would I abuse his [Modi’s] father who is elderly and has nothing to do with politics? His comment again proves how he fabricates the meaning of a word,” Kharge said.

He said that at a recent rally in Hyderabad, he called Modi “a liar”. In the same speech, Kharge added, he had described Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao as Modi’s “father” in terms of telling lies. “Dragging his father’s reference and also calling himself poor even after serving last 23-24 years as chief minister [of Gujarat] and PM are his attempt to seek sympathy of the people during the polls,” Kharge alleged.

In Hanumangarh, Kharge accused the Prime Minister of working only for a few billionaires. “Modi controls everything — from ports to airports. He has privatised everything and is working towards making people slaves,” he said.

Accusing the BJP of taking credit for the works done by the Congress, Kharge said, “The truth is that Congress has built everything from big dams to engineering and medical colleges in this country… Whereas, the Modi government is ruining this country.”

Read here: Kharge flays PM Modi over light tower incident: ‘Young India fed up with betrayal’

Jaipur: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of spreading lies to get sympathy of people ahead of elections, saying he calls himself “poor” despite having served as Gujarat chief minister and PM for the last 23-24 years.

Read here:

Addressing rallies in Anupgarh (Sri Ganganagar district) and Hanumangarh, Kharge also alleged that Modi “controls” everything — from ports to airports — and he is working towards making people “slaves”. “When I called Modi a liar, he felt hurt. But has he fulfilled any of his promises in the last 10 years? He forgets his previous promises during his next visit,” Kharge said.

Referring to Modi’s allegations on Sunday in Churu district that the Congress chief had abused his father, Kharge said he did not even take the name of the Prime Minister’s father. “Why would I abuse his [Modi’s] father who is elderly and has nothing to do with politics? His comment again proves how he fabricates the meaning of a word,” Kharge said.

He said that at a recent rally in Hyderabad, he called Modi “a liar”. In the same speech, Kharge added, he had described Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao as Modi’s “father” in terms of telling lies. “Dragging his father’s reference and also calling himself poor even after serving last 23-24 years as chief minister [of Gujarat] and PM are his attempt to seek sympathy of the people during the polls,” Kharge alleged.

In Hanumangarh, Kharge accused the Prime Minister of working only for a few billionaires. “Modi controls everything — from ports to airports. He has privatised everything and is working towards making people slaves,” he said.

Accusing the BJP of taking credit for the works done by the Congress, Kharge said, “The truth is that Congress has built everything from big dams to engineering and medical colleges in this country… Whereas, the Modi government is ruining this country.”

Read here: |#+|

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who addressed a poll rally at Kekdi in Ajmer district, also made an appeal for her party and said if the BJP-led government is formed in the state, it would stop all public welfare schemes of the Ashok Gehlot government.

“The electricity bills that Congress is making free and the old pension scheme that it has implemented will all be stopped,” she said. Hitting back, state BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said: “PM Modi’s policies made our country one of the leading nations in the world... People will give them (Congress) a befitting reply for every abusive word they used towards the PM.”